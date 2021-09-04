Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Metallica have announced that they will be returning to late night TV on Friday, September 10th for an interview and performance as part of their celebration of the 30th anniversary of "The Black Album."

The band broke the news to fans with the following announcement, "Our friend Jimmy Kimmel has invited us back on September 10 to celebrate the reissue of The Black Album.

"It's been almost 5 years and we're looking forward to chatting with him and performing! There may be a few surprises, too! Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 / 10:35 pm CT on ABC."

