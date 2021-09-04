.

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 09-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Event poster

Metallica have announced that they will be returning to late night TV on Friday, September 10th for an interview and performance as part of their celebration of the 30th anniversary of "The Black Album."

The band broke the news to fans with the following announcement, "Our friend Jimmy Kimmel has invited us back on September 10 to celebrate the reissue of The Black Album.

"It's been almost 5 years and we're looking forward to chatting with him and performing! There may be a few surprises, too! Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 / 10:35 pm CT on ABC."

Related Stories


Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo

Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary

Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'

Metallica Share Previously Unreleased 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video

Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video

Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment

The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver

MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung

Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'

Fleshgod Apocalypse Frontman Francesco Paoli Has Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

Queen Make Music Video History On 50th Anniversary Series The Greatest

As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer