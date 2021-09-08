Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1

Wolfgang Van Halen has earned his second No. 1 single with his solo project Mammoth WVH after his song "Don't Back Down" landed in the top spot on the Active Rock Charts.
"Don't Back Down" follows his debut single, "Distance", which also claimed the top spot on the chart and was released in part as a tribute to his late legendary father Eddie Van Halen.
He had this to say, "That makes 2 consecutive #1 rock singles with 'Distance' and now this. I don't even know what to say. Thanks so much for your support, everyone. Y'all are the f***ing best."
Both track appear on his debut Mammoth WVH album, which Wolfgang recorded all of the instrumental parts on his own. The video for "Don't Back Down" features Wolfgang as every band member and character in the clip. Watch it below:
