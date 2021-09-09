Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are debuting an animated video for "Stratego", a track from their newly-released album, "Senjutsu." Written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Gustaf Holtenas, the clip premiered in conjunction with US animation outlet Adult Swim.
"Stratego" originally followed "The Writing On The Wall" as the second animated video and preview to the UK band's 17th studio album, prior to its September 3 release.
Iron Maiden recorded "Senjutsu" at Guillaume Tell Studio in France in 2019 with producer Kevin Shirley; the project will compete this week for chart positions worldwide.
"Senjutsu" is available in the following formats: Standard 2CD Digipak - Deluxe 2CD Book Format - Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl - Special Edition Triple Silver & Black Marble Vinyl (from selected retailers) - Special Edition Triple Red & Black Marble Vinyl (from selected retailers) - Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu-Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia -
Digital album (streaming and download). Watch the video here.
Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'
Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine
Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'
Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall
Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show
David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song
Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video
Royal Blood Recruit Colin Hanks For 'Hold On' Video
Clutch Debut New Song At Alaska State Fair
Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'
Rob Zombie Reveals 'Shadow Of The Cemetery Man' Video
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'One More For The Road' Anniversary