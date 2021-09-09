Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are debuting an animated video for "Stratego", a track from their newly-released album, "Senjutsu." Written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Gustaf Holtenas, the clip premiered in conjunction with US animation outlet Adult Swim.

"Stratego" originally followed "The Writing On The Wall" as the second animated video and preview to the UK band's 17th studio album, prior to its September 3 release.

Iron Maiden recorded "Senjutsu" at Guillaume Tell Studio in France in 2019 with producer Kevin Shirley; the project will compete this week for chart positions worldwide.

"Senjutsu" is available in the following formats: Standard 2CD Digipak - Deluxe 2CD Book Format - Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl - Special Edition Triple Silver & Black Marble Vinyl (from selected retailers) - Special Edition Triple Red & Black Marble Vinyl (from selected retailers) - Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu-Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia -

Digital album (streaming and download). Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

