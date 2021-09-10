The Darkness Deliver 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' Video

(hennemusic) The Darkness are sharing a lyric video for their new single "Nobody Can See Me Cry", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart."

"We would LOVE if you could stream our new single all day today (and tomorrow, maybe across the weekend too)," says the band. " Is that possible?"

"Nobody Can See Me Cry" follows the set's title track as the second song the UK rockers have issued in advance of the November 19 release of their seventh studio record.

"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. The Darkness will launch the album on a previously-announced fall UK tour, where they'll be joined by British Lion - the side project of Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

