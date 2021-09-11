Iron Maiden Top UK Chart With 'Senjutsu'

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have debuted atop the UK Vinyl Chart with their new album, "Senjutsu." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the list at No. 1 and lands at No. 2 on the Top 100 Albums Chart behind Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" as the Canadian rapper won out by just 1,200 units while selling 46,000 copies of his latest release.

Iron Maiden claimed the biggest physical release of the week as 88% of their sales were made up of physical copies, while Drake's album was only available digitally.

Launched with the lead single, "The Writing On The Wall", the iconic metal band's 17th studio set was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by band founder and bassist Steve Harris.

"We're all really excited about this album," said singer Bruce Dickinson recently. "We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans - or should that be 'strategies'!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There's also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!"

Watch the video for the lead single, "The Writing On The Wall" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Get Animated For 'Stratego' Video

Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'

Iron Maiden Share New Song 'Stratego'

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine

Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'

Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'

Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall

Iron Maiden Invite Fans To Belshazzar's Feast

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery

News > Iron Maiden