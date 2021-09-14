Spurge Reveal Video For Pandemic Lockdown Inspired '57'

Spurge have released a music video for their new single "57." The track comes from the group's latest EP, "Crown" and was inspired by the pandemic lockdown.

They had this to say, "'57' is a song about whether or not we have any control over our fate. Inspired by COVID keeping the band stuck in their homes for about a year, it comes from a feeling of slowly losing our grips and becoming somewhat numb.

"For about 6 months prior to writing the song, our bassist (Jen Hodges) kept seeing the number 57 everywhere. Initially, freaked out by the repetition, she thought it was an omen of bad things to come; ultimately, she decided to write a song about it in order to work out her apparent superstitions and flip her mind into viewing it as a good omen." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Spurge