Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour

Alice Cooper has announced that he will be teaming up with The Cult next spring to launch a coheadlining tour that will visit arenas across the UK.
The trek will be kicking off on May 23rd in Swansea at Arena and will include stops in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham before wrapping up on June 1st in Leeds at the First Direct Arena.
General public tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 17th at 10AM local time, but Alice shared via social media that "Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages are now available" here using code SICKTHINGS.
See the dates below:
May 23 - Arena, Swansea
May 25 - The O2, London
May 27 - AO Arena, Manchester
May 28 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
May 30 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Jun. 01 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.
Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'
Damon Johnson (Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy) & The Get Ready Release New Video
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available
Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival