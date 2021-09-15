Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour

Alice Cooper has announced that he will be teaming up with The Cult next spring to launch a coheadlining tour that will visit arenas across the UK.

The trek will be kicking off on May 23rd in Swansea at Arena and will include stops in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham before wrapping up on June 1st in Leeds at the First Direct Arena.

General public tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 17th at 10AM local time, but Alice shared via social media that "Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages are now available" here using code SICKTHINGS.

See the dates below:

May 23 - Arena, Swansea

May 25 - The O2, London

May 27 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 28 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

May 30 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Jun. 01 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

