The Tragically Hip Expand 'Road Apples' For 30th Anniversary

Legendary Canadian rockers The Tragically Hip have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Road Apples", with a very special deluxe reissue.
The "Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe" will be released on Friday, October 15th and will be available in comprehensive physical deluxe CD and Vinyl and Pure Audio Blu-ray audio box set editions.
They will be celebrating the announcement with the release of a raw, stripped-down version of the powerful and emotional track "Fiddler's Green," tomorrow, Friday, September 17th that features Rob Baker on guitar and Gord Downie's vocals.
We were sent the following details about the special reissue: Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's second studio album, which became their first record to hit #1 in Canada, the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe editions were carefully crafted with input from each living member of the band. The outcome is a deep dive behind the scenes of what made this album one of the most beloved in The Tragically Hip's vast catalog. With all tracks completely remastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, for the first time, fans will hear music from the band with all the grit, vibrancy, and passion of their original recordings, second only to being in the recording studio with them. The physical box set editions (CD and Vinyl) of the release will contain special Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, and binaural mixes by Richard Chycki of Road Apples and five cuts from Saskadelphia, ensuring fans have a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Fans and collectors will also appreciate the brand-new artwork for each of the packages within the physical box sets.
The expansive deluxe editions of the release are jam-packed with rare and more previously unreleased and never heard before pieces of music chronicling The Tragically Hip's Road Apples era, including:
* Road Apples, the original album re-mastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville.
* Saskadelphia, as released earlier this year.
* Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd, 1991, originally recorded for a Westwood One radio show, often bootlegged and sought after by fans for many years. It has been re-mastered and expanded and includes the rare "Killer Whale Tank" version of "New Orleans Is Sinking." This legendary Roxy show is now a double vinyl album. This album is available exclusively in physical product.
* Hoof-Hearted, an album of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions.
Fans new and old will appreciate the intimate and rare items from the band's personal collection, as well as fan collections that are part of the physical deluxe box set editions. Included in a 36-page booklet are essays from Bruce Dickinson (who initially signed them to MCA Records in the U.S.), and from producer/engineer Mark Vreeken, both of whom played pivotal roles in The Tragically Hip's career; reproductions of original handwritten lyrics from Gord Downie's personal notebooks; never-seen photos from Kingsway Studio recording sessions and the Road Apples era; and a touching tribute to late producer Don Smith, along with further commentary from the band.
Recorded in 1990 in New Orleans at Daniel Langlois' The Kingsway Studio in an old mansion that looms over the French Quarter neighborhood by a group of young men from Kingston, Ontario - singer Gord Downie, guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, bassist Gord Sinclair, and drummer Johnny Fay - Road Apples was first released in 1991. Guided by producer Don Smith and engineer Bruce Barris, the band created an album that yielded an avalanche of gritty rock 'n' roll with a relentless quality to it, like a stream of blues that struggles to be contained. Road Apples contains some of their best-known songs, including "Little Bones," "Fiddler's Green," "Long Time Running," and "Three Pistols." Road Apples is now approaching double diamond certified status in Canada.
Configurations available on October 15:
Physical Deluxe Edition 5 LP + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl:
* Record 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster
* Record 2: Saskadelphia
* Record 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 1 + 2)
* Record 4: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 3 + 4)
* Record 5: Hoof-Hearted
Physical Deluxe Edition 4 CD + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio Box set:
* CD 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster
* CD 2: Saskadelphia
* CD 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
* CD 4: Hoof-Hearted
Road Apples - 2021 Remaster standalone LP, pressed on 180 Gram Red Vinyl
Deluxe Edition - Digital: Streaming/Download * Excluding Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd, 1991
Road Apples Deluxe Vinyl Box set
Record 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster
Side 1
1. Little Bones
2. Twist My Arm
3. Cordelia
4. The Luxury
5. Born In The Water
6. Long Time Running
Side 2
1. Bring It All Back
2. Three Pistols
3. Fight
4. On The Verge
5. Fiddler's Green
6. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
Record 2 Saskadelphia
Side 1
1. Ouch
2. Not Necessary
3. Montreal (Live)
Side 2
1. Crack My Spine Like A Whip
2. Just As Well
3. Reformed Baptist Blues
Record 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
Side 1
1. Little Bones
2. She Didn't Know
3. Twist My Arm
4. Highway Girl
Side 2
1. Cordelia
2. Trickle Down
3. The Luxury
4. Three Pistols
5. Fight
Record 4 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
Side 3
1. I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)
2. New Orleans Is Sinking
3. On The Verge
Side 4
1. Long Time Running
2. Blow At High Dough
3. All Canadian Surf Club
Record 5 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)
Side 1
1. Cordelia (Outtake)
2. Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)
3. Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)
4. Fight (Outtake)
Side 2
1. Born In The Water (Outtake)
2. Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)
3. If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)
4. Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia")
5. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)
Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes
1. Little Bones
2. Twist My Arm
3. Cordelia
4. The Luxury
5. Born In The Water
6. Long Time Running
7. Bring It All Back
8. Three Pistols
9. Fight
10. On The Verge
11. Fiddler's Green
12. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
13. Ouch
14. Not Necessary
15. Crack My Spine Like A Whip
16. Just As Well
17. Reformed Baptist Blues
Road Apples Deluxe CD Box set
CD 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster
1. Little Bones
2. Twist My Arm
3. Cordelia
4. The Luxury
5. Born In The Water
6. Long Time Running
7. Bring It All Back
8. Three Pistols
9. Fight
10. On The Verge
11. Fiddler's Green
12. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
CD 2 Saskadelphia
1. Ouch
2. Not Necessary
3. Montreal (Live)
4. Crack My Spine Like A Whip
5. Just As Well
6. Reformed Baptist Blues
CD 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991
1. Little Bones
2. She Didn't Know
3. Twist My Arm
4. Highway Girl
5. Cordelia
6. Trickle Down
7. The Luxury
8. Three Pistols
9. Fight
10. I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)
11. New Orleans Is Sinking
12. On The Verge
13. Long Time Running
14. Blow At High Dough
15. All Canadian Surf Club
CD 4 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)
Side One:
1. Cordelia (Outtake)
2. Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)
3. Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)
4. Fight (Outtake)
5. Born In The Water (Outtake)
6. Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)
7. If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)
8. Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia")
9. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)
Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes
1. Little Bones
2. Twist My Arm
3. Cordelia
4. The Luxury
5. Born In The Water
6. Long Time Running
7. Bring It All Back
8. Three Pistols
9. Fight
10. On The Verge
11. Fiddler's Green
12. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems
13. Ouch
14. Not Necessary
15. Crack My Spine Like A Whip
16. Just As Well
17. Reformed Baptist Blues
The Tragically Hip Deliver Rare Performance At Juno Awards
The Tragically Hip Release 'Ouch' Video
The Tragically Hip Stream New Album 'Saskadelphia'
The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs
Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share Unreleased Song From Rarities Collection
Lizard Music Returning with First New Music In Over 25 Years
Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue
Death from Above 1979 Cover Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'
The Tragically Hip Expand 'Road Apples' For 30th Anniversary
Dead & Company Add Two Shows To 2021 Tour
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam
Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown