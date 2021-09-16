The Tragically Hip Expand 'Road Apples' For 30th Anniversary

Legendary Canadian rockers The Tragically Hip have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Road Apples", with a very special deluxe reissue.

The "Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe" will be released on Friday, October 15th and will be available in comprehensive physical deluxe CD and Vinyl and Pure Audio Blu-ray audio box set editions.

They will be celebrating the announcement with the release of a raw, stripped-down version of the powerful and emotional track "Fiddler's Green," tomorrow, Friday, September 17th that features Rob Baker on guitar and Gord Downie's vocals.

We were sent the following details about the special reissue: Created to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's second studio album, which became their first record to hit #1 in Canada, the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe editions were carefully crafted with input from each living member of the band. The outcome is a deep dive behind the scenes of what made this album one of the most beloved in The Tragically Hip's vast catalog. With all tracks completely remastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, for the first time, fans will hear music from the band with all the grit, vibrancy, and passion of their original recordings, second only to being in the recording studio with them. The physical box set editions (CD and Vinyl) of the release will contain special Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, and binaural mixes by Richard Chycki of Road Apples and five cuts from Saskadelphia, ensuring fans have a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Fans and collectors will also appreciate the brand-new artwork for each of the packages within the physical box sets.

The expansive deluxe editions of the release are jam-packed with rare and more previously unreleased and never heard before pieces of music chronicling The Tragically Hip's Road Apples era, including:

* Road Apples, the original album re-mastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville.

* Saskadelphia, as released earlier this year.

* Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd, 1991, originally recorded for a Westwood One radio show, often bootlegged and sought after by fans for many years. It has been re-mastered and expanded and includes the rare "Killer Whale Tank" version of "New Orleans Is Sinking." This legendary Roxy show is now a double vinyl album. This album is available exclusively in physical product.

* Hoof-Hearted, an album of previously unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions.

Fans new and old will appreciate the intimate and rare items from the band's personal collection, as well as fan collections that are part of the physical deluxe box set editions. Included in a 36-page booklet are essays from Bruce Dickinson (who initially signed them to MCA Records in the U.S.), and from producer/engineer Mark Vreeken, both of whom played pivotal roles in The Tragically Hip's career; reproductions of original handwritten lyrics from Gord Downie's personal notebooks; never-seen photos from Kingsway Studio recording sessions and the Road Apples era; and a touching tribute to late producer Don Smith, along with further commentary from the band.

Recorded in 1990 in New Orleans at Daniel Langlois' The Kingsway Studio in an old mansion that looms over the French Quarter neighborhood by a group of young men from Kingston, Ontario - singer Gord Downie, guitarists Rob Baker and Paul Langlois, bassist Gord Sinclair, and drummer Johnny Fay - Road Apples was first released in 1991. Guided by producer Don Smith and engineer Bruce Barris, the band created an album that yielded an avalanche of gritty rock 'n' roll with a relentless quality to it, like a stream of blues that struggles to be contained. Road Apples contains some of their best-known songs, including "Little Bones," "Fiddler's Green," "Long Time Running," and "Three Pistols." Road Apples is now approaching double diamond certified status in Canada.

Configurations available on October 15:

Physical Deluxe Edition 5 LP + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio pressed on 180 Gram Black Vinyl:

* Record 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster

* Record 2: Saskadelphia

* Record 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 1 + 2)

* Record 4: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 (Side 3 + 4)

* Record 5: Hoof-Hearted

Physical Deluxe Edition 4 CD + Pure Audio Blu-Ray Audio Box set:

* CD 1: Road Apples 2021 Remaster

* CD 2: Saskadelphia

* CD 3: Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

* CD 4: Hoof-Hearted

Road Apples - 2021 Remaster standalone LP, pressed on 180 Gram Red Vinyl

Deluxe Edition - Digital: Streaming/Download * Excluding Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd, 1991

Road Apples Deluxe Vinyl Box set

Record 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster

Side 1

1. Little Bones

2. Twist My Arm

3. Cordelia

4. The Luxury

5. Born In The Water

6. Long Time Running

Side 2

1. Bring It All Back

2. Three Pistols

3. Fight

4. On The Verge

5. Fiddler's Green

6. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems

Record 2 Saskadelphia

Side 1

1. Ouch

2. Not Necessary

3. Montreal (Live)

Side 2

1. Crack My Spine Like A Whip

2. Just As Well

3. Reformed Baptist Blues

Record 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

Side 1

1. Little Bones

2. She Didn't Know

3. Twist My Arm

4. Highway Girl

Side 2

1. Cordelia

2. Trickle Down

3. The Luxury

4. Three Pistols

5. Fight

Record 4 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

Side 3

1. I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

2. New Orleans Is Sinking

3. On The Verge

Side 4

1. Long Time Running

2. Blow At High Dough

3. All Canadian Surf Club

Record 5 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)

Side 1

1. Cordelia (Outtake)

2. Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)

3. Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)

4. Fight (Outtake)

Side 2

1. Born In The Water (Outtake)

2. Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)

3. If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)

4. Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia")

5. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)



Blu-ray Road Apples & Saskadelphia Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, 7.1, 5.1, Binaural Mixes

1. Little Bones

2. Twist My Arm

3. Cordelia

4. The Luxury

5. Born In The Water

6. Long Time Running

7. Bring It All Back

8. Three Pistols

9. Fight

10. On The Verge

11. Fiddler's Green

12. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems

13. Ouch

14. Not Necessary

15. Crack My Spine Like A Whip

16. Just As Well

17. Reformed Baptist Blues

Road Apples Deluxe CD Box set

CD 1 - Road Apples 2021 Remaster

1. Little Bones

2. Twist My Arm

3. Cordelia

4. The Luxury

5. Born In The Water

6. Long Time Running

7. Bring It All Back

8. Three Pistols

9. Fight

10. On The Verge

11. Fiddler's Green

12. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems

CD 2 Saskadelphia

1. Ouch

2. Not Necessary

3. Montreal (Live)

4. Crack My Spine Like A Whip

5. Just As Well

6. Reformed Baptist Blues

CD 3 Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991

1. Little Bones

2. She Didn't Know

3. Twist My Arm

4. Highway Girl

5. Cordelia

6. Trickle Down

7. The Luxury

8. Three Pistols

9. Fight

10. I'll Believe In You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

11. New Orleans Is Sinking

12. On The Verge

13. Long Time Running

14. Blow At High Dough

15. All Canadian Surf Club

CD 4 Hoof-Hearted (An album of unreleased demos, outtakes & alternate versions)

Side One:

1. Cordelia (Outtake)

2. Bring It All Back (February 1990 Demo)

3. Fiddler's Green (Alternate Version)

4. Fight (Outtake)

5. Born In The Water (Outtake)

6. Little Bones (Alternate Acoustic Version)

7. If You Lived Here (June 1990 Demo of Unreleased Song)

8. Angst On The Planks (Demo Version of "Cordelia")

9. The Last Of The Unplucked Gems (Full Length Version)

