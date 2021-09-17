.

The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'

Bruce Henne | 09-17-2021

Reissue art

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip are sharing a previously-unreleased alternate version of "Fiddler's Green" as the first preview to a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1991 album, "Road Apples."

"We're humbled to present the Alternate Version of "Fiddler's Green"," says the band. "A haunting early take as recorded with Rob Baker on acoustic guitar and Gord Downie on vocals."

The Kingston, ON band's second album was recorded in New Orleans, LA with producer Don Smith and engineer Bruce Barris; the group's first Canadian No. 1 album followed a Top 10 record with their full-length debut, "1989's "Up To Here", and a self-titled 1987 EP.

Due October 15, the 2021 reissues have been expanded with a series of unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate versions - as featured on the compilation, "Hoof-Hearted", and "Live At The Roxy Los Angeles, May 3rd 1991", which was originally recorded for US radio network Westwood One.

Check out both the acoustic and original versions of "Fiddler's Green"

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

