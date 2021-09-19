Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Video From Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson is sharing pro-shot footage of her performance at the recent Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
The August 21 event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks saw a lineup that included Journey, the Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Wyclef Jean, Lee Greenwood and more.
All proceeds from the evening benefited the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. Watch the video here.
