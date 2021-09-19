.

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Video From Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Video still

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson is sharing pro-shot footage of her performance at the recent Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

The August 21 event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks saw a lineup that included Journey, the Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Wyclef Jean, Lee Greenwood and more.

All proceeds from the evening benefited the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Video From Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert

Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Seattle Residency

Heart Frontwoman Ann Wilson Releases 'Howlen Live' EP

Heart's Ann Wilson Announces Summer US Tour Dates

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares New Song 'Black Wing

Heart's Ann Wilson Guests On Mind Wide Open

Heart's Ann Wilson Delivers 'The Hammer'

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases New Single 'Tender Heart'

News > Ann Wilson

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more

Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more

Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam- Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue- Dead & Co- more

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

advertisement
Latest News

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic

KISS Expand 'Destroyer' For Anniversary Reissue

Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP

Brantley Gilbert Pays Tribute With 'Gone But Not Forgotten'

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Queen Spotlight Freddie Mercury Performances On The Greatest

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Video From Tunnel To Towers Never Forget Concert

Singled Out: Iron Lizards' Obey Annihilate