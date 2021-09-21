Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has announced that he will be launching a limited Storyteller Live Tour to promote the release of his very first book.
The trek will be visiting select cities beginning with London on September 27th, followed by New York City on October 5th, Washington D.C. on Oct 7th, and two events in Los Angeles on October 12th and 13th.
Grohl's new book, entitled "The Storyteller -Tales of Life and Music", is set to be published on October 5th by Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster and tickets to the tour include a copy of the book and is limited to 2 tickets per transaction.
Doors for all shows will open at 6:30pm. Dave will be on stage at 8:00pm.
Dave Grohl Previews New Memoir The Storyteller
Guns N' Roses Share Pro Video Of Cut-Off Dave Grohl Jam
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival
Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV
Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'
Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Metallica Rock Intimate Club- Guns N' Roses Postpone Concerts- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video
Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10
Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Keith Urban To Receive 2021 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award
Society 1 Added To Static-X's Rise Of The Machine Tour
Singled Out: Wesley Stace's Where The Bands Are
Hemlock Announce Violence & Vic-Tour 2021