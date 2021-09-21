Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Live Tour

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has announced that he will be launching a limited Storyteller Live Tour to promote the release of his very first book.

The trek will be visiting select cities beginning with London on September 27th, followed by New York City on October 5th, Washington D.C. on Oct 7th, and two events in Los Angeles on October 12th and 13th.

Grohl's new book, entitled "The Storyteller -Tales of Life and Music", is set to be published on October 5th by Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster and tickets to the tour include a copy of the book and is limited to 2 tickets per transaction.



Doors for all shows will open at 6:30pm. Dave will be on stage at 8:00pm.

