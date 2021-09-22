The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are scheduled to perform on the Thursday, September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance is to promote the group's forthcoming album, "Liberte."

Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record - and first since 2014's "Southbound" - was co-produced by the band and John Shanks.

Last month, the group previewed the new collection with "The Doobie Brothers EP", which featured four songs from the album.

The Doobie Brothers are on the road this fall playing shows on their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour. Stream the single "Oh Mexico" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

The Doobie Brothers Stream 45th Anniversary Live Version Of Takin' It To The Streets

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary

Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Teamed Up For Isolation Jam2020 In Review

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review

Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall

Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video

News > Doobie Brothers