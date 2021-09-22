.

The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Bruce Henne | 09-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are scheduled to perform on the Thursday, September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance is to promote the group's forthcoming album, "Liberte."

Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record - and first since 2014's "Southbound" - was co-produced by the band and John Shanks.

Last month, the group previewed the new collection with "The Doobie Brothers EP", which featured four songs from the album.
The Doobie Brothers are on the road this fall playing shows on their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour. Stream the single "Oh Mexico" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

The Doobie Brothers Stream 45th Anniversary Live Version Of Takin' It To The Streets

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary

Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Teamed Up For Isolation Jam2020 In Review

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review

Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall

Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video

News > Doobie Brothers

advertisement
Day In Rock

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more

Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more

Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more

Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more

Reviews

The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

advertisement
Latest News

Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online

Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts

Rush Legend Geddy Lee To Publish Memoir

Underoath Share Visualizer Video For 'Pneumonia'

The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Tremonti Share 'Now And Forever' Video

Mudvayne's Chad Gray Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancel Louder Than Life Appearance

Singled Out: Ana Egge's Lie Lie Lie