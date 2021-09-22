The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers are scheduled to perform on the Thursday, September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance is to promote the group's forthcoming album, "Liberte."
Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record - and first since 2014's "Southbound" - was co-produced by the band and John Shanks.
Last month, the group previewed the new collection with "The Doobie Brothers EP", which featured four songs from the album.
The Doobie Brothers are on the road this fall playing shows on their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour. Stream the single "Oh Mexico" here.
