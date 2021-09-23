Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo took to social media that he will finally be undergoing spinal surgery for herniated discs today (Sept 23rd), after the procedure was delayed by the pandemic lockdown.

Deen, who returned to the band's lineup back in July, shared in March that he was coming off of opiates after taking them for over a year for pain as he awaited the surgery.

On Tuesday, (September 21st), Deen shared on his social media pages that he is finally having the procedure done. He wrote, "Hey all! September 23rd is the day I'm FINALLY getting surgery on my back! L-4 & L-5 discs are herniated!

"Grateful I could get it done with ample time to recover before Journey's Residencies in December! Say some prayers! My awesome Administrator Karen will be steering the ship!"

