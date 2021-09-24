The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers rocked a pair of classic tracks on the September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. On hand to promote their forthcoming album, "Liberte", and 50th anniversary tour, the group delivered "Takin' It To The Streets" and "China Grove" on the late night program.
The legendary outfit also shared footage of a 30-minute pre-show set that mixed new material with classic tracks like "Black Water", "Minute By Minute" and "Long Train Runnin'."
Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record was co-produced by the band and John Shanks. On a short break from their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour, the band will resume the series in Denver, CO on September 27. Watch their Kimmel performance, plus the pre-show set here.
The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'
The Doobie Brothers Stream 45th Anniversary Live Version Of Takin' It To The Streets
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Takin' It To The Streets' Anniversary
Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Teamed Up For Isolation Jam2020 In Review
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review
Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall
Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam
Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'
Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show
Singled Out: Victoria Bailey's Queen of the Rodeo
Bruce Springsteen To Release 1979 No Nukes Concert Film And Album
The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Brave New World' Video
Singled Out: Velvet Chains' Wasted