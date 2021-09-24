The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers rocked a pair of classic tracks on the September 23 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. On hand to promote their forthcoming album, "Liberte", and 50th anniversary tour, the group delivered "Takin' It To The Streets" and "China Grove" on the late night program.

The legendary outfit also shared footage of a 30-minute pre-show set that mixed new material with classic tracks like "Black Water", "Minute By Minute" and "Long Train Runnin'."

Due October 1, The Doobie Brothers' fifteenth studio record was co-produced by the band and John Shanks. On a short break from their rescheduled 50th Anniversary tour, the band will resume the series in Denver, CO on September 27. Watch their Kimmel performance, plus the pre-show set here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

