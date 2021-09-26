(hennemusic) Journey drummer Deen Castronovo's wife took to his social media to inform fans that Deen is recovering at home following surgery on two herniated discs in his back.
"Hey all!," shared the rocker on social media earlier this week. "September 23rd is the day I'm FINALLY getting surgery on my back! L-4 & L-5 discs are herniated! Grateful I could get it done with ample time to recover before Journey's Residencies in December! Say some prayers!"
Catronovo's social media team shared an update from his wife, Dee, following the procedure: "Just wanted to share an update from Deen from his wife Dee! He is home and doing great after his surgery!"
"'Mr. Handsome is Home,' says Dee. "Deen and I sincerely want to thank you all for the Love, Prayers and Kind Thoughts. We Love and Appreciate each and Every one of you. Let The Healing Begin." Read more here.
Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today
Death from Above 1979 Cover Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'
Journey Rock Abbreviated We Love NYC Homecoming Concert
Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo
Journey's Jonathan Cain Releases 'Oh Lord Lead Us'
Journey Announce Special Symphony Performance
Journey In The Studio For 'Escape' Album's 40th Anniversary
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022
Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery
Red Hot Chili Peppers Launching World Tour
Tom Petty 'Wildflowers' Documentary To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide
Pink Floyd Share Demo For 'Yet Another Movie'
Queen Transform 'Love Of My Life' Into Instant Live Classic On The Greatest
Oasis Share 'Champagne Supernova' Video From Knebworth Concert Film