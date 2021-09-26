.

Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery

Bruce Henne | 09-26-2021

(hennemusic) Journey drummer Deen Castronovo's wife took to his social media to inform fans that Deen is recovering at home following surgery on two herniated discs in his back.

"Hey all!," shared the rocker on social media earlier this week. "September 23rd is the day I'm FINALLY getting surgery on my back! L-4 & L-5 discs are herniated! Grateful I could get it done with ample time to recover before Journey's Residencies in December! Say some prayers!"

Catronovo's social media team shared an update from his wife, Dee, following the procedure: "Just wanted to share an update from Deen from his wife Dee! He is home and doing great after his surgery!"

"'Mr. Handsome is Home,' says Dee. "Deen and I sincerely want to thank you all for the Love, Prayers and Kind Thoughts. We Love and Appreciate each and Every one of you. Let The Healing Begin." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

