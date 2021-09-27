Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour

Tool have announced that they are returning to the road following their aborted Fear Inoculum Tour, with a massive 2022 tour that will visit the U.S. and Europe.

The band's previous tour was sidelined by the pandemic lockdown, but the band is ready to get back on stage beginning with the U.S. leg that will launch in January and run through March.

Support for the U.S. trek will come from Blonde Redhead January 10th through February 10th. The Acid Helps will be taking over from February 19th through March 20th.

After a short break. the band will cross the pond to launch the European leg in April and that trek will run until May 24th. Danny Carey had this to say, "It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road.

"These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you." See all of the dates below:

January 10 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

January 11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

January 13 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

January 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

January 16 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

January 18 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

January 19 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

January 21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

January 22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

January 25 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

January 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

January 30 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

January 31 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

February 4 Houston, TX Toyota Center

February 5 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

February 8 Orlando, FL Amway Center

February 9 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 10 Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 19 Boston, MA TD Garden

February 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 22 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

February 23 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

February 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 27 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 4 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

March 6 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 10 Chicago, IL United Center

March 12 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

March 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

March 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

March 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 20 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 23 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

April 25 Oslo, NO Spektrum

April 26 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena

April 28 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

April 29 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle

May 2 Manchester, UK AO Arena Manchester

May 4 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 6 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 9 London, UK The O2 Arena

May 12 Paris, FR AccorHotels Arena

May 13 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

May 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 19 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 21 Krakow, PL Tauron Arena

May 23 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

May 24 Budapest, HU SportArena

