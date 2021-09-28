The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video

(hennemusic) The Darkness are sharing a video for "Jussy's Girl", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart," which is set to be released on November 19th.
"Wondering why your heart's in overdrive?," says the band. "That's because The Darkness are back behind the handlebars! (that's a reference to our biggest song plus we've all got moustaches and there's a motorbike in the new video)."
"Scruffy upstart? Moi?," adds Justin Hawkins. "I've always seen myself as a dazzling urbanite! Release the shackles of Edwardian tea culture, put your 501s on and listen to the new single Jussy's Girl!"
"'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," explains Justin. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."
"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. Watch the video
The Darkness Deliver 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' Video
The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart
The Darkness Announce New Album and Tour
Michael Schenker Releases 'Sail The Darkness' Video
The Darkness Announce Christmas Concert Livestream
The Darkness Announce North American Tour
The Darkness Stream New Single Live 'Till I Die
The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Video
The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Lyric Video
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album