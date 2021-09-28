.

The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-28-2021

cover art

(hennemusic) The Darkness are sharing a video for "Jussy's Girl", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart," which is set to be released on November 19th.

"Wondering why your heart's in overdrive?," says the band. "That's because The Darkness are back behind the handlebars! (that's a reference to our biggest song plus we've all got moustaches and there's a motorbike in the new video)."

"Scruffy upstart? Moi?," adds Justin Hawkins. "I've always seen myself as a dazzling urbanite! Release the shackles of Edwardian tea culture, put your 501s on and listen to the new single Jussy's Girl!"

"'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," explains Justin. "It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."

"Motorheart" marks the follow-up to 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", which reached the UK Top 10. Watch the video

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

