The New Roses Deliver The Usual Suspects Video

The New Roses have released a music video for their new single, "The Usual Suspects". The song comes from their forthcoming fifth studio album "Sweet Poison", which will arrive on October 21st.
They had this to say about the new track, "'The Usual Suspects' was one of the first songs we recorded for Sweet Poison and kind of paved the way for all the songs that came after that.
"We all realized that we don't wanna write about the disappointments and struggles we had to deal with during all these lockdowns and being banned from the stage.
"No, 'The Usual Suspects' made us look ahead, It helped not to forget what and who we are: A damn Rock'n'Roll band! The title says it all: We're the usual suspects and our fans are the usual suspects. We haven't changed, we're not bitter. We'll be back on the road and we keep on rocking right where we had to stop..." Watch the video below:
Guns N' Roses In The Studio For Appetite For Destruction's 35th Anniversary
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season' 2021 In Review
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Anti-Flag Recruit Bad Religion and Rise Against Stars For Fight Of Our Lives
Sonata Arctica Unplug 'I Have A Right'
Heart Of Gold Celebrate Album Release With 'September Sunburn' Visualizer
The Halo Effect Release 'In Broken Trust' Video As Album Arrives
Until I Wake Premiere 'hope ur happy' Video
The New Roses Deliver The Usual Suspects Video
Alan Wilder Out Of Print Recoil Albums Being Reissued
Eat Your Heart Out Share 'Twenty Something' Video