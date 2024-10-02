The New Roses Recruit Gill Montgomery For 'Hold Me Up'

(Napalm) German stadium rockers The New Roses have released a music video for their new ballad, "Hold Me Up", from the highly anticipated studio album Attracted To Danger, ahead of the single's release this Friday via Napalm Records! The new single is a deeply moving duet with Scotland-based vocalist Gill Montgomery (The Hot Damn!, The Amorettes). As Gill's soft voice melts tenderly with Timmy's rough timbre, the track succeeds as an emotional masterpiece of a romantic rock ballad.

Known for their hits with plenty of radio play and millions of streams, The New Roses have toured and shared stages with iconic artists such as KISS, The Scorpions, Saxon and Accept, as well as earned high chart positions with previous albums. With Attracted To Danger, the band delivers a powerful blend of raw emotion that will resonate with listeners.

The band had this to say, "Hold me Up is the first duet in the history of The New Roses. I think Gil Montgomery did an amazing job and took this ballad to another level. So find yourself a sunset, crank up that song and ride right into it..."

Gill Montgomery added, "....It was such a massive honor to be invited to be a part of "Hold me up" with the absolutely cracking The New Roses. Such a lovely bunch of very talented gentlemen it was an absolute pleasure and I had a blast! Quite a vocal challenge for me on such a massive banger of a ballad so I hope I did them proud!

