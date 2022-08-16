French pop/rock band Oakman have released a brand new single called "All The Way Up", along with an accompanying visualizer video for the song.
They had this to say about the track, "All the way up represents this long journey in a life between fear, hesitation and the desire to never stop going further.
"Since we were born, we all have dreams that we never stop fighting for. For which we will always be regarded as a Alien by others because we are often misunderstood and not supported.
"And when everything else gets in the way, it's often psychologically hard to continue to find strength. But every day is a new day and every day brings a new strength to keep going all the way up." Watch the visualizer below:
Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour- Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath-- more
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Metallica and Radiohead Classics Fuel Westworld Soundtrack
Blake Shelton Releasing 'No Body' Song and Video This Week
Memphis Music Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Event Announced
Carrie Underwood To Rock NBC's Sunday Night Football Open
Oakman Go 'All The Way Up' With Latest Single
Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Arena Tour
Kenny Chesney Tops His Own Record At MetLife Stadium
Status Quo Preview 'Quo'ing In' With 2022 Studio Version Of 'Caroline'