Scorpions Reveal Rock Believer Official Fan Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming the official fan video for the title track to their latest album, "Rock Believer." Earlier this year, the German rockers invited fans to submit clips of themselves rocking to music from the album for inclusion in the newly-available video.
"Thank you for sharing your videos with us, seeing you all rocking out to our tracks means the world to us," says the Scorpions. "Thank you to all the Rock Believers out there for participating!
The band will launch the North American leg of a world tour in support of the 2022 album on August 21 in Toronto, ON; the series recently made headlines when Whitesnake announced that they had to pull out of the trek while singer David Coverdale continues to deal with an upper respiratory infection.
Stream the official fan video here.
