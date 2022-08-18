.

Luke Bryan Premieres 'Country On' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2022

Luke Bryan Video still
Video still

Luke Bryan has released a music video his latest single, "Country On", a track that is described as paying tribute to and honoring tribute to the everyday hard-working Americans who keep the country running.

The video was directed by Shaun Silva and features the often-unsung heroes including farmers, truck drivers, first responders, soldiers, cowboys and cowgirls, hometown heroes, parents and more.

"Country On" was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals. Watch the video below:

