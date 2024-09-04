Luke Bryan Partners With One Country For Exclusive Farm Tour Giveaway

(PR) One Country, the premiere platform for country music fans, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with country superstar Luke Bryan, offering an incredible chance to win a brand-new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 as well as tickets to Luke's highly-anticipated Farm Tour.

This special giveaway celebrates One Country's ongoing commitment to connecting fans with their favorite artists through unique and memorable experiences. The partnership with Luke Bryan promises to amplify the excitement for Luke's fans and offer an unforgettable experience at one of his most beloved yearly events.

One lucky winner will receive a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado, a perfect companion for country lifestyle enthusiasts. Additional lucky fans can win exclusive tickets to Luke's Farm Tour providing them the opportunity to enjoy Luke's dynamic live show. To participate, fans can enter through One Country's official app and website. The giveaway will be open for entries until November 30, 2024 with winners announced shortly after.

"We are thrilled to partner with Luke Bryan for this incredible giveaway," said Chase Locke, CEO of One Country. "Luke Bryan embodies the spirit of country music and resonates deeply with our audience. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to offer fans unparalleled access to the artists they love and create memorable experiences that celebrate their passion for country music."

One Country believes that when you get, you give. Generosity is a fundamental part of One Country and they are proud to announce a $10,000 donation to the Brett Boyer Foundation as part of this exciting partnership with Luke. The Brett Boyer Foundation's mission is to raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), fund research to advance treatment options and to spread love as well as awareness for the wonderful, capable people living with Down Syndrome.

In addition to this exciting giveaway, One Country has recently introduced several new initiatives designed to enhance the fan experience. The launch of the Artist of the Month program showcases rising stars in the country music scene, while ongoing podcast series and engaging content offer fans a deeper connection to their favorite artists. One Country continues to expand its offerings, ensuring that fans have access to dynamic and interactive experiences that celebrate the heart of country music. Stay connected with One Country through the app and website for all of the latest updates and opportunities to engage with the country music community.

Farm Tour 2024 Dates

Sept 19

Grantville, PA

Bow Creek Farm & Cattle Co.

Sept 20

Chesapeake, VA

Heritage Park

Sept 21

Marshville, NC

Cox Brothers Farm

Sept 26

Shelbyville, KY

Mulberry Orchard

Sept 27

Millersport, OH

Miller Family Farm

Sept 28

Smithton, PA

Cunningham Family Farm

Related Stories

Luke Bryan, HARDY and Old Dominion Lead Watershed Festival Lineup

Luke Bryan Celebrated 30 No. 1 Singles - 2023 In Review

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

Luke Bryan Celebrates 30 No. 1 Singles

News > Luke Bryan