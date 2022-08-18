(DawBell) Supergrass have just unveiled the music video for 'Out Of The Blue' - the long lost lead single for their self-titled 1999 eponymous album, the X-Ray album.
Performed live over numerous festivals in 1998 (as featured in the video), the track was inexplicably left off the final album by the band. 'Out Of The Blue' will be featured on the 2022 remastered and reissued of the album that is set to be released on September 16th.
The deluxe 2022 re-issue has been remastered from original sources and re-cut on both black, heavyweight vinyl & neon orange vinyl. All original LP artwork has been resourced, recreated and repackaged.
Also released as a 2CD digipack, containing the remastered album plus studio out-takes, never before heard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes; two re-imagined singles by John Leckie & Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn & John Cornfield.
Also part of the package is a revamped 20 page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.
Supergrass Expanding The X-Ray Album For Reissue
Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- more
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Supergrass Share Video For Lost Song 'Out Of The Blue'
Young Culture Deliver Good Karma With New Single
She Wants Revenge Recruit Chameleons For Fall Tour
Gogol Bordello Share 'Take Only What You Can Carry (featuring Kazka)' Video
Luke Bryan Premieres 'Country On' Video
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup
Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium