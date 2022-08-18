Supergrass Share Video For Lost Song 'Out Of The Blue'

Album art

(DawBell) Supergrass have just unveiled the music video for 'Out Of The Blue' - the long lost lead single for their self-titled 1999 eponymous album, the X-Ray album.

Performed live over numerous festivals in 1998 (as featured in the video), the track was inexplicably left off the final album by the band. 'Out Of The Blue' will be featured on the 2022 remastered and reissued of the album that is set to be released on September 16th.

The deluxe 2022 re-issue has been remastered from original sources and re-cut on both black, heavyweight vinyl & neon orange vinyl. All original LP artwork has been resourced, recreated and repackaged.

Also released as a 2CD digipack, containing the remastered album plus studio out-takes, never before heard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes; two re-imagined singles by John Leckie & Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn & John Cornfield.

Also part of the package is a revamped 20 page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.

