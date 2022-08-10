Supergrass Expanding The X-Ray Album For Reissue

(DawBell) Supergrass have announced details of the remastered expanded version of their hugely successful eponymous 1999 third album via BMG that will arrive next month.

'Supergrass' often referred to as The X-Ray Album - because of the album artwork featuring the band as X-Rays - was recorded at the legendary Sawmills Studio in Cornwall with seasoned producer John Cornfield, who was also behind the band's 1995 bombshell debut I Should Coco and sophomore 1997 album In It for the Money, includes the top 10 charting hit tracks Moving, Pumping On Your Stereo & Mary.

Originally released on 2nd September 1999, 'Supergass' champions the band's unforgettable sound whilst incorporating turn-of-the-century computer technology innovation to unveil something that has been described by Pitchfork Magazine in 1999 as "as beautifully produced as OK Computer but infused with the down-to-earth fun of early Beatles." Supergrass reached #3 in the UK album Charts and #13 in the US Billboard in 1999 and has amassed over 300,000 sales in the UK alone since its release, certifying it Platinum. Lead single Moving, about the tedium of touring as a band placed #3 in Q Magazine's 'Best Tracks From The Best Albums of 1999' and second single Pumping Up Your Stereo's accompanying music video awarded Supergrass their second BRIT Awards nomination for 'Best British Video 1999'.

This deluxe 2022 re-issue has been remastered from original sources and re-cut on both black, heavyweight vinyl & neon orange vinyl. All original LP artwork has been resourced, recreated and repackaged. Also released as a 2CD digipack, containing the remastered album plus studio out-takes, never before heard demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes; two re-imagined singles by John Leckie & Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn & John Cornfield. Also part of the package is a revamped 20 page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.



SUPERGRASS (REMASTERED, EXPANDED EDITION) IS RELEASED BY BMG ON

16TH SEPTEMBER 2022



TRACKLIST:



2CD tracklist (LPs same as CD1)

CD1 - 'Supergrass' 2022 remaster

Moving

Your Love

What Went Wrong (In Your Head)

Beautiful People

Shotover Hill

Eon

Mary

Jesus Came From Outta Space

Pumping On Your Stereo

Born Again

Faraway

Mama & Papa

CD2 - Cat Scans

Demos, B-Sides & Live Remixes

Moving (2022 Remix)*

Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*

Born Again (2022 Remix)*

Wild Wind (Demo)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Lucky (No Fear)

Blockades*

Sick

You'll Never Walk Again

What A Shame

Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Believer

Faraway (Acoustic Version)

Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*

Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*

Country Number*

Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*

Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*

Oracle



* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

