Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2022

Ozzy Osbourne Album cover art
Ozzy Osbourne says that Eric Clapton suggested that he change a lyric to a song on his upcoming album, "Patient Number 9," because it may cause some controversy.

Clapton is just one the special guests on the legendary Black Sabbath frontman's forthcoming record and during a chat with Classic Rock, Ozzy revealed that he used Jesus name in the lyrics to the song "One Of These Days".

The song contains the line, "One of those days that I don't believe in Jesus." Osbourne explained the context, "It's not an I Am An Anti-Christ song. It's about those days where everything goes f***ing wrong, and you're going nuts trying to fix everything up."

Ozzy shared Clapton's reaction to the lyric, "He said, 'Oh, I'm not sure about that lyric.' So, we tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did 'One of those days where I don't believe in Christmas' but it didn't sound right. Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to sh*t."

