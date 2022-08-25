Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "The Car", on October 21st. It will be the band's seventh studio album and the follow-up to their 2018 effort, "Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino".

The Car will feature ten new songs that were written by Alex Turner, and produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited gray vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store. An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.

The Car Tracklist:

1. There'd Better Be A Mirrorball

2. I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am

3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes

4. Jet Skis On The Moat

5. Body Paint

6. The Car

7. Big Ideas

8. Hello You

9. Mr Schwartz

10. Perfect Sense

