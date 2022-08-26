The Pantera reunion featuring Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, will highlight the lineups of three of the four Knotfest events that will be taking place in South America later this year.
Slipknot and Judas Priest will be headlining all of the festivals, which are set for the just announced Columbia, and Argentina (a Knotfest Roadshow), as well as the previously announced Brazil and Chili.
Pantera will appear at the three Knotfest events, but the not the Roadshow in Argentina. Knotfest Columbia will take place on December 9th at Campin Circuit of Bogota and will include Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Hypocrisy, Sepultura, Suicide Silence and Sold, with more bands to be announced.
Chili will be happening on December 11th Estadio Monumental in Santiago, with Brazil taking place on December 18th at December 18th, 2022 at Sambodromo do Anhembi in Sao Paulo, featuring sets from Bring Me The Horizon, Mr Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended and Project 46.
The two special Knotfest Roadshow concerts in Argentina will be taking place at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, with Slipknot headlining the first show on December 8th, and Judas Priest leading the bill on December 13th. More artists are still to be announced.
Pantera has also been tapped to coheadline the first night of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest with the Scorpions on December 2nd at Foro Pegaso in Toluca. Mexico.
Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour
Pantera Honored By Drowning Pool With New Song 'Mind Right'
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour
Pantera's Rex Brown Launches Signature Gibson Thunderbird Bass
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups
Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion Team For 'Beer With My Friends'
Neal Schon Rocks 'Don't Stop Believin' On America's Got Talent
David Bowie's Moonage Daydream 'Modern Love' Remix Streaming
Michael Monroe Streams Rock Hard Festival Performance
Whitesnake Share 2022 Remix Of 'Forevermore'
The Skull Announce Eric Wagner Memorial Shows