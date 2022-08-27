(hennemusic) The City of Pasadena, CA will host a dedication ceremony for the Van Halen Stage on Saturday, September 20th. Originally conceptualized as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen following his passing in 2020, a city-wide survey last year saw residents nominate the venue to be named Eddie Van Halen Park but, as Pasadena Now reports, the Van Halen family then requested that the stage area be named for the entire Van Halen band and officials amended a recommendation on the name change to celebrate the group, which was formed in 1972 by local legends and brothers Alex and Eddie Van Halen.
The Van Halen Stage is part of a new 1-acre Playhouse Village Park, located at 701 East Union Street between El Molino Avenue and Oak Knoll Avenue; it includes a children's play area, a dog run, a trellised structure over the sitting/stage area, lighted pathways, restroom and storage building, and a 48-space parking lot.
The September 10 event will see the City dedicate the new park and the Van Halen Stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community celebration; get more details here.
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen
Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced
KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night
Muse Scare Up 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' Video
Aerosmith Share Final Show From The Vault Series
Rolling Stones Remastered 1967 'We Love Video' Makes Online Debut
The Pretty Reckless To Deliver Other Worlds This Fall
Machine Head Share 'No Gods, No Masters' Video
Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video