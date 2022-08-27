Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced

Hot For Teacher video still

(hennemusic) The City of Pasadena, CA will host a dedication ceremony for the Van Halen Stage on Saturday, September 20th. Originally conceptualized as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen following his passing in 2020, a city-wide survey last year saw residents nominate the venue to be named Eddie Van Halen Park but, as Pasadena Now reports, the Van Halen family then requested that the stage area be named for the entire Van Halen band and officials amended a recommendation on the name change to celebrate the group, which was formed in 1972 by local legends and brothers Alex and Eddie Van Halen.

The Van Halen Stage is part of a new 1-acre Playhouse Village Park, located at 701 East Union Street between El Molino Avenue and Oak Knoll Avenue; it includes a children's play area, a dog run, a trellised structure over the sitting/stage area, lighted pathways, restroom and storage building, and a 48-space parking lot.

The September 10 event will see the City dedicate the new park and the Van Halen Stage with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a community celebration; get more details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea

David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen

Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay

Van Halen Music and Merch

News > Van Halen