Pierce The Veil Return With 'Pass The Nirvana'

Promo photo

San Diego rockers Pierce The Veil have released a brand new track called "Pass The Nirvana", which is the first new music released by the band since 2016.

Frontman Vic Fuentes had this to say about the track, "'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years.

He continued, "Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families.

"To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Pierce the Veil Announce First UK Tour In Six Years

Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes Gives Terminal Ill Fan Virtual Daydream

Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video

Pierce The Veil Music and Merch

News > Pierce The Veil