David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic

Song promo

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a "studio live" version of the 1984 Van Halen hit, "Panama." No further details - including when or where the performance was recorded and which musicians are playing on the song - were provided by the rocker upon its release.

Following the success of "Jump" and "I'll Wait", the third single from Van Halen's "1984" album was a US Top 15 hit as the album went on to sell more than 10 million copies in the region.

Since the passing of guitarist Eddie Van Halen in 2020, Roth has shared a number of tributes to his bandmate and the group's history, including "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill" and, most recently, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Anyway."

Stream Roth's studio live version of "Panama" here.

