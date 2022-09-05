The Dead Daisies 'Face Your Fear' With New Single

The Dead Daisies have released a new single called "Face Your Fear". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Radiance", which is set to be released on September 30th.

The album will include the three previously released singles including the US chart hitting "Radiance", the UK "A" playlist "Shine On", the "Hypnotize Yourself" and "Face Your Fear".



Frontman Glenn Hughes shared, "This song is about making peace with your personal fears and not fighting its grip. The intense groove and two chord simplicity is a great Album opener!" Check out the song below:

