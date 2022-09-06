Hidden In Plain View Return With 'Tantrums'

Hidden In Plain View have released their brand new EP, "Tantrums", which is the first new music that the band has released since their 2015 EP, "Animal."

Frontman Joe Reo shared, ""Tantrums" is a collection of songs written across several years showcasing Hidden In Plain View's signature sound of trading vocals, harmonies, ripping drums, and authentic relatable lyrics.

"Tantrums comes as new life is breathed into the band with new member additions as well. It is the first release in which we went fully independent, recording and promoting our music without the outside influence of music industry labels or A & R.

The entire creative process all the way from writing to recording, mixing, producing, mastering, promoting, and you name it, was done completely by the band. The result of this gives Hidden fans a brilliant experience of an organic undisturbed Hidden In Plain View sound. For anyone searching for that early 2000's vintage pop-punk and emo sound. Look no further. Turn these songs up and enjoy them loud!" Stream the EP here.

