Tenille Townes Gets Nostalgic With 'The Last Time'

Tenille Townes has released a lyric video for her new single "The Last Time". The announcement says that the song "talks about the universal feeling of nostalgia you get after the realization of an occurrence in your life happened for the last time".
Townes shared, "We always remember the first time something happens. We put it in a certain frame in our mind because we know it's special. But the last time often doesn't get the same frame because we don't know that it's happened until it's already a part of our past.
"I wanted to write a song that captured that sentimental reality, with nostalgia in the fabric of the music. This song reminds me to stop and take in the moments that are happening right now, and I hope it feels like a comforting reminder to anybody else who needs it too." Watch the video below:
