(hennemusic) Rare, unearthed video footage of Led Zeppelin's September 4, 1970 concert at the LA Forum has surfaced after five decades in storage and is now streaming online.
As Rolling Stone reports, the film was shot by a fan named Eddie Vincent, who snuck a Kodak Brownie 8mm camera into the arena. "When my friends and I got to the Forum, I tucked it under my jacket," Vincent says in the introduction to the video. "There weren't any problems at the door back in those days. The seats were excellent, first row behind the stage. We were behind John Bonham's gong, so you couldn't really see him much, but the sound was great."
The Forum show saw the group deliver a 2-hour, 16-song performance that opened with "Immigrant Song" and closed with a cover of "Blueberry Hill", which was originally recorded in 1940 by Sammy Kaye And His Orchestra and made famous with Fats Domino's 1956 version, as US No.2 hit.
Vincent recently unearthed his footage and sent it to fellow Zeppelin fan John Waters, who paired it with audio from the bootleg, "Live On Blueberry Hill", before sharing it online via YouTube.
Watch the historic video footage here.
Robert Plant Content Not Playing With Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'