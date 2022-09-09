.

Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'

09-08-2022

Lamb Of God Omens cover art
Omens cover art

Lamb Of God have shared a lyric video for their new single, "Grayscale". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Omens," which is set to hit stores on October 7th.

Willie Adler had this to say about the new song, "'Grayscale' has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it. We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won't necessarily be a Lamb song.

"I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with 'Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'" Watch the lyric video below:

