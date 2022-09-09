Watch Iron Maiden Headline Rock In Rio 2022

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden headlined the opening night of the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio on September 2, and pro-shot video of their full performance is available online.
The band's 2-hour, 15-song set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil opened with three songs from their latest release, "Senjutsu", including tracks from nine different albums and closed with the 1984 "Powerslave" classic, "Aces High."
As part of Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast Tour, the group topped a main stage bill that included sets by Dream Theater, Gojira, and Sepultura with the Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira (Brazilian Symphony Orchestra).
The band launched a North American tour in Mexico City on September 7, and will next be seen performing in El Paso, TX on September 11.
Watch video of the full Rock In Rio performance here.
Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt
Iron Maiden To Headline Next Wachen Open Air
Iron Maiden Thank Fans For Support Of European Tour
Avatar Announce Dates With Iron Maiden
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online
Watch Iron Maiden Headline Rock In Rio 2022
Deep Purple Release Now What?! Rarities Compilation
Muse's Matt Belamy Goes Behind The Tracks With SiriusXM
Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour
The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming
L7 Announce Support For Bricks Are Heavy Anniversary Tour
When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded