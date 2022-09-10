Singled Out: Lexi Layne's Self Sabotage

Hard rocker Lexi Layne has released a music video for their song "Self Sabotage", from her "The Sinner and Saint" EP and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"The Sinner and Saint EP" marked a difficult chapter in my life where I spent a lot of time battling inner demons. Back then, I struggled with self-doubt of constantly thinking I wasn't good enough or deserving of good things. All of these negative emotions were overwhelming and they led me to self sabotage in just about every relationship in my life, searching for love and validation outside of myself. My song "Self Sabotage" dives deep into what it was like in my brain at that time, where I had this voice inside me asking who was I going to let win: was I going to let my inner saboteur take over or was I going to overcome all the anxiety, fear and pain?
When I write my music, it's very raw and authentic in that it's about what I've been through. Music is always a release for me and a weight off my chest. I want my fans to connect with my music and create their own story. I want them to enjoy the technical aspects, the production value, and the lyrics, and maybe hope it brings them the same type of release that it does for me.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video
Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video
KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live In Des Moines 1977
Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'
Of Mice & Men Share Gravity (The Forgotten Remix)
Triumph Launch Vinyl Reissue Series With Allied Forces
Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary