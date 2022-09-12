(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for "One Of Those Days" featuring Eric Clapton, the latest single from his newly-available album, "Patient Number 9."
Clapton is one of several guests on the singer's thirteenth studio record, which also sees appearances by Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.
The 2022 album was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and built around a core lineup of veteran Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
The new release marks the follow-up to Osbourne's 2020 album, "Ordinary Man." Watch the new video here.
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'
The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime At Season Opener
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs
Beach Boys Launch Four-Part Narrative Video Series
Testament Unleash 'WWIII' Video
Tyler Hubbard Delivers 'Everybody Needs A Bar' Video
Chelsea Grin Reveal 'The Isnis' Visualizer
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video
Parkway Drive Stream ''Ground Zero