Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for "One Of Those Days" featuring Eric Clapton, the latest single from his newly-available album, "Patient Number 9."

Clapton is one of several guests on the singer's thirteenth studio record, which also sees appearances by Jeff Beck, Tony Iommi, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

The 2022 album was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and built around a core lineup of veteran Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The new release marks the follow-up to Osbourne's 2020 album, "Ordinary Man." Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

