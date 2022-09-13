Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton have been announced as the headliners of next year's Stagecoach Festival that will be taking place on April 28th through 30, 2023 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Bryan had this to say, "Every time I've played at Stagecoach it's even better than the time before. They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It's the perfect kind of energy and I look forward to being back."

Kane Brown added, "Stagecoach, I'm so pumped to come back and headline, and y'all better be ready for the energy we are about to bring there. We've been looking forward to this for a long time."

In addition to the headliners, the festival will also feature performances from Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, ZZ Top, BRELAND, Turnpike Troubadours, Bryan Adams, Elle King, Morgan Wade and more.

DJ, producer and songwriter Diplo will be curating the Honky Tonk Dance Hall's DJ sets. He said, "Stagecoach is one of my favorite places to play on earth.

"There's nothing quite like it - what started as an experiment has become some of the most fun I have all year. I really wanted to go all out this year, so we're taking over the Honky Tonk and making my party bigger than ever. Stoked to see y'all."

The STAGECOACH 2023 lineup is as follows:



49 Winchester

Abbey Cone

American Aquarium

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Bella White

BRELAND

Brooks & Dunn

Bryan Adams

Chris Stapleton

Cooper Alan

Corey Kent

Diplo

Drake Milligan

Elle King

Flamin' Groovies

Gabby Barrett

Ian Munsick

Jackson Dean

Jaime Wyatt

Jon Pardi

Kaitlin Butts

Kameron Marlowe

Kane Brown

Keb' Mo'

Lainey Wilson

Lily Rose

Logan Ledger

Luke Bryan

Luke Grimes

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Edwards

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Melissa Etheridge

Morgan Wade

Nate Smith

Nelly

Nick Shoulders

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum

Parmalee

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Riley Green

Ryan Bingham

Sammy Kershaw

Seaforth

Sierra Ferrell

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Tré Burt

Trixie Mattel

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Braden

Tyler Childers

Valerie June

Warren Zeiders

ZZ Top

