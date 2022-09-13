Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton have been announced as the headliners of next year's Stagecoach Festival that will be taking place on April 28th through 30, 2023 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.
Bryan had this to say, "Every time I've played at Stagecoach it's even better than the time before. They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It's the perfect kind of energy and I look forward to being back."
Kane Brown added, "Stagecoach, I'm so pumped to come back and headline, and y'all better be ready for the energy we are about to bring there. We've been looking forward to this for a long time."
In addition to the headliners, the festival will also feature performances from Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, ZZ Top, BRELAND, Turnpike Troubadours, Bryan Adams, Elle King, Morgan Wade and more.
DJ, producer and songwriter Diplo will be curating the Honky Tonk Dance Hall's DJ sets. He said, "Stagecoach is one of my favorite places to play on earth.
"There's nothing quite like it - what started as an experiment has become some of the most fun I have all year. I really wanted to go all out this year, so we're taking over the Honky Tonk and making my party bigger than ever. Stoked to see y'all."
See the full lineup below:
The STAGECOACH 2023 lineup is as follows:
49 Winchester
Abbey Cone
American Aquarium
Avery Anna
Bailey Zimmerman
Bella White
BRELAND
Brooks & Dunn
Bryan Adams
Chris Stapleton
Cooper Alan
Corey Kent
Diplo
Drake Milligan
Elle King
Flamin' Groovies
Gabby Barrett
Ian Munsick
Jackson Dean
Jaime Wyatt
Jon Pardi
Kaitlin Butts
Kameron Marlowe
Kane Brown
Keb' Mo'
Lainey Wilson
Lily Rose
Logan Ledger
Luke Bryan
Luke Grimes
Mackenzie Carpenter
Madeline Edwards
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Melissa Etheridge
Morgan Wade
Nate Smith
Nelly
Nick Shoulders
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Old Dominion
Parker McCollum
Parmalee
Priscilla Block
Restless Road
Riley Green
Ryan Bingham
Sammy Kershaw
Seaforth
Sierra Ferrell
The Last Bandoleros
Tiera Kennedy
Tré Burt
Trixie Mattel
Turnpike Troubadours
Tyler Braden
Tyler Childers
Valerie June
Warren Zeiders
ZZ Top
The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival
Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Postponed
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming Online- Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online
Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup
Tedeschi Trucks Band Gearing Up For Beacon Theatre Residency Dates
All-Star The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Announced