Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler and Slaughter are headlining this year's Thunder Valley Rally in Cottonwood, Arizona, this coming weekend.
"Me and the band love coming to Arizona. It's a thrill to be a part of the Thunder Valley Rally. We're looking forward to playing some great music and hanging out with all the fans," notes Adler. "Michael, Alistair, and Ari are the real deal. We'll give you the true rockstar experience - a night you'll never forget!"
The multi-day rally will feature Adler headlining on Friday, September 16 and Slaughter headlining the next night on Saturday, September 17. "Slaughter is another great band that we're always happy to share the marque with," praises Alder. "Mark Slaughter and his whole band are world-class rockers."
The event will also feature performances from DoubleBlind, American Slang, Christopher Shayne, Mogollon, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Very Cherry, and Co-Op. Find tickets and more details here.
