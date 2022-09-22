Twenty One Pilots Earn Their Second Diamond Award With Heathens

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots just received multiple new RIAA certifications ahead of their recent sold-out headline show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The new awards recognized the Gold certification of their latest album Scaled And Icy, Gold certification of their single "Shy Away," Platinum certification of their single "Jumpsuit," and a Diamond certification [10 million units sold in the U.S.] for "Heathens."

This notably marks the group's second Diamond award elevating them to rarified air as one of only 18 artists ever to earn multiple Diamond singles certifications.



Twenty One Pilots previously made RIAA history in 2018 when their 5x Platinum 2015 full-length, BLURRYFACE, which features the Diamond certified smash hit "Stressed Out," became the first album in the digital era with every song receiving a Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

A year later, its 2013 predecessor Vessel repeated the same feat making Twenty One Pilots the first artist / group with two albums to reach this landmark achievement.

They are currently traversing North America on "THE ICY TOUR 2022." The headline arena run is set to continue through late September before concluding with a performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on September 24th

