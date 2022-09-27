Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert

Metallica have announced that they will be leading the lineup for a special Tribute Concert that will honor the Zazula Family and will also feature their labelmates Raven.

The special concert will benefit MusicCares and will be taking place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on, November 6th.

Metallica had this to say, "We're excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this year with a special show . This night will be extra-special as we'll be celebrating the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all.... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

"We'll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories. Head out to Hard Rock Live and celebrate two heavy metal pioneers and champions with us!"

The Zazula Family added that they are, "beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor. The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable.

"We can't wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up...at Hit the Lights...Thank you." -

