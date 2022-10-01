Tyler Booth Covers Post Malone's 'Feeling Whitney'

Tyler Booth has released his take on Post Malone's "Feeling Whitney", as he prepares to embark on his very first headline tour that will launch at the end of the month.

"I love Post Malone and 'Feeling Whitney' is my favorite song of his," Booth said. "Whenever I cover the song at shows people sing it loud with me, so I decided to record my own version and make it my own. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it!"



Booth's "Country Gang" tour will be kicking off at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on October 26th. Reid Houghton, Jordan Rowe, and Whey Jennings will open select dates.

Stream "Feeling Whitney" and see the dates below:

"Country Gang" Tour

Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley

Nov 3 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

Nov 4 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Nov 5 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

Nov 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection - The Stache

Nov 12 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Nov 17 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Café

Nov 18 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music

Nov 19 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds

Nov 25 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Dec 16 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

Dec 17 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboys

