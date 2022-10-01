.

Tyler Booth Covers Post Malone's 'Feeling Whitney'

Michael Angulia | 10-01-2022

Tyler Booth has released his take on Post Malone's "Feeling Whitney", as he prepares to embark on his very first headline tour that will launch at the end of the month.

"I love Post Malone and 'Feeling Whitney' is my favorite song of his," Booth said. "Whenever I cover the song at shows people sing it loud with me, so I decided to record my own version and make it my own. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it!"

Booth's "Country Gang" tour will be kicking off at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on October 26th. Reid Houghton, Jordan Rowe, and Whey Jennings will open select dates.

Stream "Feeling Whitney" and see the dates below:

"Country Gang" Tour
Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley
Nov 3 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
Nov 4 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Nov 5 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends
Nov 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection - The Stache
Nov 12 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Nov 17 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Café
Nov 18 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music
Nov 19 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
Nov 25 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Dec 16 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
Dec 17 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboys

