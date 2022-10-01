Tyler Booth Covers Post Malone's 'Feeling Whitney'

Tyler Booth has released his take on Post Malone's "Feeling Whitney", as he prepares to embark on his very first headline tour that will launch at the end of the month.
"I love Post Malone and 'Feeling Whitney' is my favorite song of his," Booth said. "Whenever I cover the song at shows people sing it loud with me, so I decided to record my own version and make it my own. I'm so excited for everyone to hear it!"
Booth's "Country Gang" tour will be kicking off at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville on October 26th. Reid Houghton, Jordan Rowe, and Whey Jennings will open select dates.
Stream "Feeling Whitney" and see the dates below:
"Country Gang" Tour
Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley
Nov 3 - Huntington, WV - The Loud
Nov 4 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Nov 5 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends
Nov 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection - The Stache
Nov 12 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Nov 17 - Starkville, MS - Rick's Café
Nov 18 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music
Nov 19 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
Nov 25 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Dec 16 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
Dec 17 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboys
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
Monster Truck Premiere 'Warriors' Video
Joe Strummer Previously Unreleased Song 'Fantastic' Gets A Video
The Damned Share 'Grimly Fiendish' Video
Enuff Z'nuff Deliver 'Catastrophe'
Sammy Hagar Birthday Marathon Planned On AXS TV
Stone Temple Pilots' Robert De Leo Recruits Jimmy Gnecco For New Single
John Lennon's A Life in Ten Pictures Episode Now Streaming
Tyler Booth Covers Post Malone's 'Feeling Whitney'