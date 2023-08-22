Tyler Booth Announces Keep It Real EP with New Video

(Sony) Tyler Booth announced his Keep It Real EP, which will arrive on September 15. A new song from the project, "G.O.B. by the G.O.G.," is available now along with an accompanying music video.

Booth wrote "G.O.B. by the G.O.G." with Wesley Davis and Russell Sutton. "One of the cool things about country music is it sheds light on things that people not necessarily look past but don't acknowledge. It could be the simplest things like loving somebody or getting your heart broke, but 'G.O.B. by the G.O.G.' sheds light on a way of life," Booth said of the track, which stands for "good ol' boy by the grace of God." He added, "I wanted to write a song that was the anthem of the way me and everybody that I grew up around in Kentucky live and how we see things."

Earlier this year, Booth shared several new tracks including "Bring On The Neon," which MusicRow called "Superb. This instant-classic country weeper simmers in piano and steel while Booth's always-awesome baritone delivers the emotional goods. Regret and heartache have seldom sounded better. I remain a fan." Additionally, Booth added songs "Different Kind Of Blue" and "Real Real Country" to his repertoire this year. About the latter, Country Now shared that the singer is "taking his wicked twang and hard-hitting instrumentals to the next level," and that the song "puts forth a stylish lick on his sundry capabilities." All of which will be featured on his Keep It Real EP.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Booth grew up in the hills of Eastern Kentucky in a town called Campton, which is home to less than 500 people and nestled up to the Red River Gorge. His upbringing is the fabric of who Booth is today and contributes to his resolute values and a work ethic that won't quit. The singer shared that the distinctive style of music born in Appalachia trickles into his own songs, since it's part of who he is. Booth said, "A lot of the music I make has been inspired by Appalachia. There are so many great artists from there: Dwight Yoakam, Keith Whitley, the Judds, Sturgill Simpson." When recording his Keep It Real EP out this September, Booth even played mandolin on several tracks. "Mandolin is an instrument I grew up around. I had a cousin who played mandolin for Keith Whitley, and I just thought it was so awesome. It's cool that it traces back to where I come from in East Kentucky, and it's a full circle thing that it fits into my new music so well."

A lover of all kinds of music, the singer pulls inspiration from new and old sounds as well as other types of music. Booth noted that he finds himself creating sounds that parallel old blues music like BB King, as well as Texas country. "Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker - all the guys out from Texas - all that stuff has always influenced me." He chose to record his new tunes with producer Beau Bedford in Dallas, who Booth was drawn to from his work with Paul Cauthen. "His music feels like something I've never heard before but very familiar at the same time." When writing songs for the EP, Booth noted that, "Whether it's the blues, or the old country, or the Texas country, or the bluegrass...every now and then one of those things will sneak up in a song I'm writing and show itself and I'm like, 'Ok I know where that came from.' It's not a forced thing...it's just who I am."

When creating his Keep It Real EP, Booth has leaned in to who he is at his core, allowing that to light the way. "I've been circling around myself as an artist and a songwriter for so long, and now I feel like I've found my voice in songwriting and singing and I think it comes from writing so many songs, and writing so many of them by myself so they're completely true to me. Then getting to perform them live and see what the crowds react to has been incredible." The road warrior is currently touring with Jake Owen and has recently shared stages with acts such as Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker, Dwight Yoakam, and Cody Johnson, perfecting his commanding and electric stage presence on stages across the country. "It's always cool for me to watch artists I look up to grow in their music and evolve. With this new music, I feel like I've moved on to another stage myself, which is a very cool thing and makes me really excited to share what I've been working on with the world."

Related Stories

Tyler Booth Shares New Song 'Bring On The Neon' He Cowrote With Lit Star

Tyler Booth Covers Post Malone's 'Feeling Whitney'

More Tyler Booth News