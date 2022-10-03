Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart

Rush have shared a video of their performance of "Working Man" from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles and also reflected on performing their final concert with Neil Peart on the same stage.
The special all-star tribute event for the late Foo Fighters drummer took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Ca on September 27th and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson took the state at the concert with Dave Grohl, Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith, Tool's Danny Carey playing drums.
In August of 2015, Rush played at the same venue as the final stop of what would be their very last tour, as well as final concert with Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020.
The band took to Instagram to share a video from the Hawkins tribute concert and wrote, "For the first time since August 1st, 2015 we returned to the stage at the LA Forum, scene of the very last performance with our lost brother Neil.
"This time it was for the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute and sitting behind the throne were 3 wonderful human beings, who also happen to be spectacular drummers.. Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Danny Carey.... Talk about being spoiled... but the best, yet bittersweet part of this whole deal is that no one would have loved witnessing that more Taylor himself.
"Rest In Peace Hawk, as we keep Alison, Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh Hawkins along with the entire Foos Family in our thoughts." Watch the video here.
Rush Stars Reunite At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins
Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour
Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour
Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release
Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart