Joe Walsh And James Gang Announce First Instore In Over 50 Years

Event promo Event promo

(BeautifulDay) Joe Walsh, Jim Fox and Dale Peters, the classic lineup of James Gang, have announced their first in-store event and signing in appearance in more than 50 years.

The power trio will sit for an on-stage interview moderated by QFM96's Archie and will then sit for an autograph signing on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30pm at Used Kids Records, 2500 Summit Street, Columbus, OH, 43202. Used Kids Records is located mere blocks from Walsh's childhood home.



Attendees will be asked to purchase a piece of exclusive merchandise for entry (t-shirt or hat at $30) with all proceeds going directly to VetsAid, Walsh's 501c3 non-profit that raises and disburses fund to veterans services charities, this year in Ohio. Attendees may also bring one piece of James Gang or Joe Walsh memorabilia to be signed in addition.



As it will also be Election Day, attendees wearing an "I Voted" sticker will receive a $5 off coupon (on purchases of $25 or over) valid at Used Kids Records.



"Like many a music geek, I have spent a fair amount of my life in independent record stores and I owe a lot of my musical education to their existence," explains Walsh. "They are local treasure chests and may they continue to be for generations to come. Thanks to Used Kids Records for hosting us and for hopefully blowing the mind of a little Joe Walsh who may be growing up just down the street like I did."



Due to the size of the venue, attendance will be limited and all guests must be masked. Masks will be available at the door.



This event kicks off a week of appearances for Joe Walsh - including Thursday's Columbus Military Parade in downtown Columbus and at Friday's Veterans Day Ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum - before he and James Gang take the stage for their sold-out reunion at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, November 13th for VetsAid 2022 with special guests Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.



VetsAid has partnered with Veeps to facilitate a global livestream of live arena concert offering. The livestream will be available for restream for 48 hours following the live performance. Livestream passes are priced at 19.99 and are available with limited edition merch bundles now at vetsaid.veeps.com.

Related Stories

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show

Dirty Heads To Rock Joe Walsh Classic On The Today Show

Joe Walsh's VetsAid To Be Livestreamed

Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency

Joe Walsh Music and Merch

News > Joe Walsh