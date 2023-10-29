Joe Walsh Rocks 1979 Classic In The City On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Joe Walsh rocked his 1979 classic, "In The City", on the October 25 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Originally featured on the soundtrack for the film "The Warriors", Walsh also recorded a version that same year with The Eagles for the band's album "The Long Run."

"Can you count, suckers?!"," says Walsh, mimicking a line from the cult film classic. "44 years later and this song still feels just as fresh and relevant as ever. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I love playing it. Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live for having me over to play and talk VetsAid coming up November 12th, 2023 in San Diego. Tickets still available at www.vetsaid.org!"

The late night episode saw Walsh talking about co-founding VetsAid to honor his dad, all the amazing musicians joining the cause, learning to play the guitar with help from Pete Townshend, and playing the clarinet in school - before he and the host jammed on the clarinet together.

Walsh founded VetsAid in 2017 as a national non-profit organization and benefit music festival to raise and disperse sorely needed funds to veterans groups across the US. The upcoming 7th annual edition of the event will be held at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, CA with a lineup that sees Walsh joined by Jeff Lynne's ELO, Stephen Stills, The War On Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius.

Get more details and watch video of Walsh's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live here.

