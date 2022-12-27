The Eagles Share Remastered 'In The City' Video

(hennemusic) The Eagles are sharing a remastered HD video for their version of the 1979 Joe Walsh classic, "In The City." Originally recorded by Walsh and featured on the soundtrack to the film, "The Warriors", the guitarist re-recorded the song with the California band and issued it six months later as part of "The Long Run" album.

Produced by Bill Szymczyk, the follow-up to 1976's "Hotel California" included the singles "Heartache Tonight", "I Can't Tell You Why" and the title track while going on to top the US Billboard 200 and sell more than 8 million copies in the region.

The Eagles will resume their ongoing Hotel California tour in Lincoln, CA on February 17; the series sees the classic rock group deliver an opening set featuring a full performance of the album with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits.

Watch the "In The City" video here.

