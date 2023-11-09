Joe Walsh To Livestream VetsAid 2023

(BDM) Joe Walsh, multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and Kennedy Center Honor recipient and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, announce that VetsAid 2023 will be streaming live from San Diego exclusively with Veeps.

The benefit show will feature full sets from Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips, Lucius and Walsh himself with a special guest appearance by Stephen Stills. The livestream will begin at 5:00pm PT on Sunday, November 12, 2023 as the show kicks off from the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre near San Diego, CA. To subscribe or get your pass, visit veeps.events/vetsaid.

Now in its seventh year, VetsAid hosted its inaugural show on September 20, 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA featuring performances by Walsh, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr. In 2018, VetsAid traveled to Tacoma, WA with a sell-out event featuring Walsh, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and special guest Ringo Starr. In 2019, Houston, TX welcomed VetsAid for a blockbuster show with Walsh, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley. The pandemic moved the festival online in 2020 and 2021 with intimate performances from Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani and nearly 40 other artists from across the United States as well as the debut of new music from Walsh in his studio available via livestream. VetsAid 2022 was an instant sell-out all-Ohio affair with blistering sets from a newly reunited James Gang, NIN, The Black Keys and The Breeders with special guest Dave Grohl in Joe's hometown of Columbus, OH. VetsAid is committed to curating an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime festival lineup in a different American city each year with a large veteran and military population.

As every year, all net proceeds from the concert will go directly to the veterans' services charities selected through a rigorous vetting process. To date, VetsAid has disbursed nearly $3,000,000 in grants. In 2023, VetsAid has selected the following organizations based in Southern California or with operations on the ground in Southern California: Veterans Village of San Diego (VVSD), Veterans Legal Institute, Foundation for Women Warriors, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Creativets, Shelter to Soldier, Vets' Community Connections, Honor Flight San Diego, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Cal-Diego Chapter, Fisher House Southern California, HunterSeven Foundation, zero8hundred and Navy Marine Corps PROUD Foundation.

Veterans and their wellbeing have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed and on active duty on Okinawa when Walsh was 20 months old.

Walsh aims to use this platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of our returning soldiers and their families. Through the establishment of VetsAid and this annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country.

